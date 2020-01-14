Matuska named national ‘MPN Hero’ by CURE magazine

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tammy Matuska, a clinical nurse coordinator in the Division of Hematology & Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a 2019 MPN Hero by CURE magazine, a national publication for cancer patients and their caregivers.

Matuska was one of eight MPN Heroes honored Dec. 6 in Orlando in conjunction with the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. She was recognized for her outstanding dedication to caring for patients with a group of rare blood cancers called myelodysplastic neoplasms (MPNs), including polycythemia vera, essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis.

Read more and watch a video about her efforts for patients.