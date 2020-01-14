Matuska named national ‘MPN Hero’ by CURE magazine

Tammy Matuska, a clinical nurse coordinator in the Division of Hematology & Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a 2019 MPN Hero by CURE magazine, a national publication for cancer patients and their caregivers.
Matuska was one of eight MPN Heroes honored Dec. 6 in Orlando in conjunction with the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. She was recognized for her outstanding dedication to caring for patients with a group of rare blood cancers called myelodysplastic neoplasms (MPNs), including polycythemia vera, essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis.
