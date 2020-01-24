Obituary: Richard ‘Red’ Watson, professor emeritus, 88

Richard A. “Red” Watson, professor emeritus of philosophy in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died Sept. 18, 2019, in Wellesley, Mass. He was 88.
Watson was a Descartes specialist and the author of “Cogito, Ergo Sum. The Life of Rene Descartes” (2002).
In addition to philosophy, he was a novelist and a highly skilled spelunker and co-wrote “The Longest Cave” (1987) with Roger W. Brucker. He also wrote “The Philosopher’s Diet. How to Lose Weight and Change the World” and “Solipsism: The Ultimate Empirical Theory of Human Existence,” among other works.
