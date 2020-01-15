University to honor King’s dream Monday

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin will deliver the keynote address at Washington University in St. Louis’ Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in Graham Chapel.

“The event is a meaningful Washington University tradition — an opportunity to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as an opportunity here at WashU to reflect on our past and consider our present as we strive to be a place where all people are welcome, valued and included,” Martin said. “I look forward to sharing more of my thoughts as we reflect on Dr. King’s words, ‘The time is always right to do what is right.'”

Marion G. Crain, interim provost and the Wiley B. Rutledge Professor of Law, will provide remarks.

“Each year, we have the commemoration to celebrate Martin Luther King’s contributions and to show how WashU faculty, students and staff are working toward the dream of justice for all,” said Rudolph Clay, chair of the 2019-20 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee and head of library diversity initiatives and outreach services at Olin Library. “We want people to be inspired to renew their commitment and their own desire to consider Dr. King’s dream again.”

Nya Hardaway, president of the Association of Black Students, and Tyrin Truong, Student Union president, will serve as co-hosts. The co-hosts “best represent students’ voices,” Clay said.

The event will feature performances by the Washington University Chamber Choir and Visions Gospel Choir. Black Anthology, the university’s oldest cultural production, also will perform. Harry Moppins Jr., a 1967 alumnus, will serve as organist.

The event is free and open to the public; a reception will follow in the Danforth University Center. Sign language interpretation will be provided. Free parking will be available in the Danforth University Center garage.

School of Medicine celebration

Adia Harvey Wingfield, the Mary Tileston Hemenway Professor of Arts & Sciences and associate dean for faculty development at Washington University, will be the guest speaker at the School of Medicine’s celebration. That event will take place at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in the Eric P. Newman Education Center, 320 S. Euclid Ave.

Wingfield’s research examines how and why racial and gender inequality persists in professional occupations.

Read more about other events honoring King next week at the School of Medicine.