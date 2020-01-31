Update on novel coronavirus

The administration at Washington University in St. Louis is tracking developments with the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, and has provided an update to the university community. There are no confirmed cases at the university.

Learn more about symptoms to watch for and what to do if you recently traveled from China. Read the message from Cheri LeBlanc, MD, executive director of the Habif Health and Wellness Center, to Danforth Campus faculty, staff and students. Read the message to Medical Campus faculty, staff and students.