Update on novel coronavirus

Cheri LeBlanc, MD, executive director of the Habif Health and Wellness Center, provides an update to the university community about the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. While there are no confirmed cases at the university, LeBlanc wants the community to be informed about the virus.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.