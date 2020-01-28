West Campus shuttle returns through permit year

The West Campus shuttle has returned, effective Jan. 27, in response to feedback from the Washington University in St. Louis community, Parking & Transportation Services announced.

The West Campus shuttle route will run between the West and Danforth campuses from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. The shuttle will be in service through July 31. The shuttle does not run on weekends. For more details, visit the West Campus shuttle webpage.

A scaled back version of the North-West express shuttle will be in service from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon until 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The team will closely monitor usage and seek input from the university community. Any changes to the shuttle system will be announced prior to the start of the fiscal 2021 parking permit sales window.