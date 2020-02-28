Apply for SPORE research grants

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Applications are now being accepted for funding opportunities related to the Specialized Programs of Research Excellence (SPORE) in Pancreatic Cancer, led by principal investigator William Hawkins, MD, and the SPORE in Leukemia, led by principal investigator Daniel Link, MD, both at the School of Medicine.

The deadline is May 1.

SPORE programs are key to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Cancer Institute’s effort to promote collaborative, interdisciplinary translational cancer research.

Learn more on the Siteman Cancer Center site.