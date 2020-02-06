Laine selected as a St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 honoree

Shannon Laine, an adjunct instructor in the nonprofit management master’s program in University College at Washington University in St. Louis, was selected as a 2020 St. Louis Business Journal “40 Under 40” honoree. Laine, president and CEO of HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis, also is a graduate of the master’s program.

After completing a certificate in the nonprofit management program in 2010, she went on to earn her master’s in 2012. She also earned a post-master’s certificate through the Brown School.

More than 600 nominations were submitted and reviewed by a panel of previous “40 Under 40” winners who helped the Business Journal choose members of the 2020 class. The new honorees will be recognized at an awards dinner Feb. 13 at the Chase Park Plaza.