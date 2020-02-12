Mastercard awards Social Policy Institute $1.5 million grant

The Mastercard Impact Fund recently awarded the Social Policy Institute (SPI) at Washington University in St. Louis a three-year, $1.5 million grant. Mastercard’s founding partnership of the SPI will further strengthen the institute’s ability to use research and data science to impact social policy and to promote inclusive growth in the St. Louis community and beyond.

Recently, university senior leadership met with the members of Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth to discuss the partnership with the SPI and plan for future events. These include a new speaker series; a training curriculum on how to use data to further social good; and new research projects related to promoting inclusive economic growth.