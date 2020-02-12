Mastercard awards Social Policy Institute $1.5 million grant

The Mastercard Impact Fund recently awarded the Social Policy Institute (SPI) at Washington University in St. Louis a three-year, $1.5 million grant. Mastercard’s founding partnership of the SPI will further strengthen the institute’s ability to use research and data science to impact social policy and to promote inclusive growth in the St. Louis community and beyond.
Recently, university senior leadership met with the members of Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth to discuss the partnership with the SPI and plan for future events. These include a new speaker series; a training curriculum on how to use data to further social good; and new research projects related to promoting inclusive economic growth.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.