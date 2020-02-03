Obituary: Carla Aichs, police department dispatcher

Carla Aichs, a dispatcher with the Washington University Police Department, died suddenly Jan. 15, 2020. Aichs began her career with WUPD in 2008. She served as a lead dispatcher for five years, providing supervision and training to new dispatchers.
