Obituary: Susan W. Caine, former executive director of development communications, 68

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Susan W. Caine, recently retired executive director of development communications at Washington University in St. Louis, died Feb. 2, 2020, following a lengthy struggle against brain cancer. She was 68.

Caine joined Alumni & Development Programs in 2001 following positions with the Missouri Botanical Garden and St. Louis Magazine.

“Susan was instrumental to the success of two comprehensive university campaigns — The Campaign for Washington University and Leading Together,” said Pamella A. Henson, executive vice chancellor for Alumni & Development. “She created inspiring proposals, developed effective campaign materials and built a successful team of colleagues who carry on her legacy today.”

A celebration of Caine’s life will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the Alumni House living room.

To read Caine’s full obituary, visit the Herald-Whig website.