The View From Here 2.10.20

Wes Moore (right) visits with Samantha Tweedy (left) of Robin Hood, an antipoverty organization, and Mary Elizabeth Grimes, president of Marian Middle School, following the discussion on “Poverty and Race: The Other St. Louis” Jan. 27 in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
The Sam Fox School holds an open studio Jan. 25 in Weil Hall featuring the work of MFA in Visual Arts students alongside an open house for Island Press in Bixby Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
This image was captured Jan. 12 by a motion-activated camera as part of the St. Louis Wildlife Project, a partnership among local scientists with the aim of quantifying biodiversity and understanding wildlife ecology in the greater St. Louis area.
Visitors check out artwork during a Sam Fox School open studio Jan. 25 in Weil Hall featuring the work of MFA in Visual Arts students. An open house for Island Press was held in Bixby Hall at the same time. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students Anna Dowling (left) and Kristen Lineback (center) take in the Annual Art Show Jan. 30 at the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Thomas Van Horn and Nimansha Jain (right) explore the exhibits Jan. 30 at the Annual Art Show at the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.