The View From Here 2.17.20

The Diversity & Inclusion Summit, hosted by Olin Business School fraternities, took place Feb. 7. The keynote panel included (from left) Dasha Kennedy, of the Broke Black Girl, Valerie Patton, of the St. Louis Diversity & Inclusion Initiative, Diana Zeng a 2014 Olin alumna, and artist and activist Damion Jones, who works at Bayer. (Photo: Molly Cruitt)