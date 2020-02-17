The View From Here 2.17.20

Three-time Grammy-winning musician Angelique Kidjo (right) takes part in a conversation Feb. 13 in the Women’s Building moderated by ethnomusicologist Lauren Eldridge Stewart of Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Senior DeVaughn Rucker takes the ball down the court Jan. 31, Eliot Society Family Night, at the men’s basketball game against Rochester at the Field House. The Bears won 76-66. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Senior members of the Washington University swimming and diving team embrace Jan. 18 before the senior day meet against Truman State at Millstone Pool. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The Diversity & Inclusion Summit, hosted by Olin Business School fraternities, took place Feb. 7. The keynote panel included (from left) Dasha Kennedy, of the Broke Black Girl, Valerie Patton, of the St. Louis Diversity & Inclusion Initiative, Diana Zeng a 2014 Olin alumna, and artist and activist Damion Jones, who works at Bayer. (Photo: Molly Cruitt)
Senior Kristina Schmelter makes a play Jan. 31 during a game against Rochester at the Field House. The Bears won 79-67.(Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Jennifer Colten, senior lecturer at the Sam Fox School, views the artwork “Bee Line” at the “Body Scrn Meme” exhibition opening reception Feb. 7 at the Des Lee Gallery. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin sits down Feb. 12 with HEC Media President Dennis Riggs for HEC’s “A Conversation With” series. The interview will be featured on hecmedia.org in the next few weeks.
Olusegun Obasanjo, former leader of Nigeria, speaks Feb. 6 at the Africa Business Forum opening gala at Cortex Innovation Hall. (Photo: Olin Business School)
