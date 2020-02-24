The View From Here 2.24.20

Kristine Mothershead (left) and Michelle LaPorte, biology educators at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park, observe volvox during a lab led by Minglu Gao, a postdoctoral researcher at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center. The workshop was part of the Institute for School Partnership’s annual Darwin Day celebration, held on campus Feb. 15. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
Daniel K. Richter, of the University of Pennsylvania, gives a lecture, “Liberty Of Conscience As A Tool Of Empire: England And Its Restoration Colonies, 1660-1689,” Feb. 11 in Duncker Hall. The John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics hosted the event. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Clara McLeod (left) and student Carol Pazos pose for a photo during the McLeod Scholars luncheon Feb. 7 at Harbison House. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A student takes part in the Skandalaris Center’s internship networking event Feb. 12 in Holmes Lounge. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Artist Michael Joo (seated), a 1989 WashU alumnus, was on campus as part of the Sam Fox School’s spring Public Lecture Series. Joo also took part in a printmaking workshop with the school’s Island Press on Feb. 5. Here, he discusses artwork with Tom Reed, senior lecturer (second from right) and Lisa Bulawsky, professor. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
MBA students Kendra Kelly (left) and Jennifer Lucas (right) pose with John Byrne, editor-in-chief of Poets & Quants, which chose Olin Business School as its MBA Program of the Year for 2019, and Mark Taylor, dean of Olin Business School. (Photo: Olin Business School)
Poets & Quants held a livestream event Feb. 20 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. The publication honored Olin Business School last month as its MBA Program of the Year for 2019. In this segment, Poets & Quants editor-in-chief John Byrne (left) interviews Mark Taylor, dean of Olin Business School, Samuel Chun, assistant dean, and Andrew Knight, professor. (Photo: Olin Business School)
