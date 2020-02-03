The View From Here 2.3.20

Educators from across the region gathered Jan. 16 for the program “Compelling Purpose: The Heart of Transformational Change,” hosted by the university’s Institute for School Partnership at Cortex Innovation Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Brian Rauch, research assistant professor of physics in Arts & Sciences and the university’s principal investigator for SuperTIGER (right), at the instrument recovery site in Antarctica. Rauch and his team conducted research over a period of 32 days starting Dec. 15. In the photo, he is joined by contractor Kaija Webster and Scott Battaion with the NASA/Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility. (Photo: SuperTIGER team)
Members of the musical group the Histones sing Jan. 25 as part of the annual Medical Campus Winter Concert in the Center for Advanced Medicine. The free concert, sponsored by the Arts + Healthcare Program at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, features a wide range of musical performances from faculty, staff and students on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Gail Appleson/School of Medicine)
Julie Lilly, CEO of St. Louis Trust Company (left), and Jeff Vincent, president and CEO of Laird Norton Company, answer questions Jan. 28 at the 5th Annual Family Business Symposium at Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Molly Cruitt/Washington University)
Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts second-year undergraduate architecture students work on their designs during the Laskey Charrette Jan. 25 in Givens Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Graduate student Wolfgang Zober was stationed in Antarctica with Washington University’s SuperTIGER program during the 2019-2020 flight season. During breaks between his monitoring shifts, he took walks on the trails, capturing photos of penguins and seals. (Photo: Wolfgang Zober)
Visitors view artifacts at the Jan. 12 opening of the University Libraries exhibit “Liberty and Justice for All: ACLU of Missouri, 1920-2020.” (Photo: University Libraries)
