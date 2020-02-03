The View From Here 2.3.20

Educators from across the region gathered Jan. 16 for the program “Compelling Purpose: The Heart of Transformational Change,” hosted by the university’s Institute for School Partnership at Cortex Innovation Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)

Brian Rauch, research assistant professor of physics in Arts & Sciences and the university’s principal investigator for SuperTIGER (right), at the instrument recovery site in Antarctica. Rauch and his team conducted research over a period of 32 days starting Dec. 15. In the photo, he is joined by contractor Kaija Webster and Scott Battaion with the NASA/Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility. (Photo: SuperTIGER team)