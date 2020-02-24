University named a ‘Women in the Workplace’ honoree

Washington University in St. Louis has been named a top place for women to work in the third annual “Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard.”

Sponsored by the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis, the scorecard evaluates employment practices and their impact on gender diversity. To be a top workplace, employers demonstrated that women hold a minimum of 27% of top leadership roles and comprise a minimum of 25% of the most highly compensated employees. Top employers also offer a starting wage higher than the Missouri minimum wage; family-friendly flexible work policies; and recruitment and retention programs targeted at advancing women.

Washington University ranked high in all categories. The university recently enacted expanded family and sick leave and announced plans to increase staff minimum wage to $15 per hour. Women also hold leadership roles across university administration and schools.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for the second straight year as a place where women can thrive,” said Nicole Hudson, assistant vice chancellor of the Academy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Honorees will be recognized at the “Making the Difference” event Sept. 24 at the Ritz-Carlton.