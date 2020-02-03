Washington University maintains Tree Campus USA status

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis has again earned Tree Campus USA status by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Washington University maintained the title by meeting Tree Campus USA’s five standards, which include maintaining a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and a student service-learning project.

Washington University first earned Tree Campus USA status in 2010 and, more recently, was awarded a Level 1 accreditation by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program. Learn more about the university’s 4,200 trees.