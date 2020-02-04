Zoom video conferencing service available

Zoom video conferencing service debuted Feb. 1 as Washington University in St. Louis’ primary video conferencing tool. All faculty, staff and students can use the service for free by signing in with their WUSTL Key.

One of the most frequently used video conferencing services, Zoom was chosen after a pilot project that involved people and departments across the Danforth, Medical, North and West campuses, according to the Information Technology department. Learn more on the IT website.