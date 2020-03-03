Apply now for Civic Engagement Fund grants

The Gephardt Institute’s Civic Engagement Fund provides support for initiatives that cultivate community engagement. All members of the Washington University community are eligible to apply for funding, which can range from $500 to $5,000, depending on the project. The deadline is March 27.

Students, faculty and staff can apply for grants for community planning for St. Louis projects or for community partnership for St. Louis projects. Small change grants are also available. Applicants must submit a letter of intent by March 6.

Additionally, faculty can pursue course development grants and must schedule a proposal review by March 20.