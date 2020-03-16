COVID-19: Be a Part of Flattening the Curve

William F. Tate, dean of the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences

The history of pandemics has a long arc. We can learn and use the research and guidance related to all four influenza pandemics to shape our response to COVID-19. The science of epidemiology calls for using the best available data in preparation for the worst-case scenarios. It is better to be overly prepared than to fall short. We fall short if our preparation fails to account for the most vulnerable in our region.

COVID-19 places individuals with heart disease, diabetes and lung disease at great risk of needing hospitalization. In relative terms, Blacks experience these chronic illnesses at higher rates than other demographic groups in the region. And in light of the country’s segregation, many of the most vulnerable reside in geographically concreted fashion.

