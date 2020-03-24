Medical students lead effort to collect masks, gowns, gloves, eye protection

Washington University is anticipating shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) — such as masks, gowns, gloves and eyewear — at university-affiliated hospitals and clinics. Medical students are asking researchers to collect extra PPE from their labs to donate to frontline health-care workers. Learn more here.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.