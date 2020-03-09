New work by Heather Bennett at Monaco

“Midnight Special,” a new exhibition by Heather Bennett, lecturer in art in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, will open March 13 at Monaco, the artists’ cooperative gallery.

The exhibition, which is made possible thanks to a Regional Arts Commission support grant, uses a piece of common lingerie as a stand-in for the female body. “The objecthood of the female body is blatantly represented by this garment (its image impossible not to conjure) yet the actual body is absent,” the gallery notes in its description of the exhibition. “Desire presupposes and necessitates a lack of something, satiation is only accomplished through the acquisition of that thing, and desire ceases.”

Monaco is located at 2701 Cherokee St. “Midnight Special” opens with a reception from 7-10 p.m. March 13 and remains on view through April 10. Also opening on view will be “Red Herring,” an exhibition of paintings by Sam Fox School alumnus Rachel Lebo (MFA ’19). For more information, visit monacomonaco.us.