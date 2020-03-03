Obituary: Anne Tao, university benefactor, 98

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Anne Tao, a respected businesswoman, philanthropist, community leader and Washington University in St. Louis benefactor, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Franklin, Tenn. She was 98.

She worked with her husband, the late William Tao, a 1950 alumnus of the McKelvey School of Engineering and emeritus trustee, as business manager and partner in the internationally renowned engineering firm William Tao & Associates.

The Taos played an important role in developing named academic scholarships for Washington University students, proposing the Scholars in Engineering Program. This program has been the model for similar programs in all of the university’s schools. To date, 67 students have received scholarships from one of the five scholarships the Taos established.

Anne and William were inducted into the university’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1991 for their support of the men’s and women’s tennis programs. The university named the Tao Tennis Center in recognition of their support of athletics and engineering.

A memorial service and reception will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Holmes Lounge, Ridgley Hall. Read her full obituary here.