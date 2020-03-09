Seed grants awarded for international policy projects

Washington University in St. Louis’ Social Policy Institute and McDonnell International Scholars Academy announced their first round of seed grants to fund international policy-focused research proposals.
Three research teams will receive $10,000 each to develop research that fosters international collaboration on policy projects and includes faculty from both Washington University and an international university.
Read more about the grants at the Social Policy Institute or the McDonnell International Scholars Academy websites.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.