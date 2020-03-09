Seed grants awarded for international policy projects

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis’ Social Policy Institute and McDonnell International Scholars Academy announced their first round of seed grants to fund international policy-focused research proposals.

Three research teams will receive $10,000 each to develop research that fosters international collaboration on policy projects and includes faculty from both Washington University and an international university.

Read more about the grants at the Social Policy Institute or the McDonnell International Scholars Academy websites.