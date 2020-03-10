Strive for College recognizes Washington University for affordability, outcomes

Washington University in St. Louis has been recognized by Strive for College for excellence in serving low-income and first-generation students. Washington University ranked high for its affordability, high completion rate and post-graduate outcomes for low-income students.
Strive for College was founded in 2007 at Washington University by Michael Carter, an Annika Rodriguez Scholar who earned his degree in 2010. Carter and his classmates provided college advising in now-defunct Wellston School District, helping students find colleges that were the best academic and financial fit.
Now a national organization, Strive for College provides free one-on-one guidance and online mentoring to high school students through the college application and financial aid process. After merging with the Center for Student Opportunity in 2016, Strive for College now runs ImFirst.org; publishes the “I’m First! Guide to College” in support of first-generation college students; and partners with colleges and universities to promote and strengthen their efforts on behalf of these students.
