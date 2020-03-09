The View From Here 3.9.20

Senior Tyler Harmon (left) demonstrates recording muscle potentials from a high school student at the St. Louis Area Brain Bee competition Feb. 29 in Rebstock Hall. Brain Bee participants also learned about neuroanatomy while holding human brains. (Photo courtesy of Rehan Choudhury)
Marquette High School student Shriharsha Gonugutla (left) is congratulated by Erik Herzog, professor in Arts & Sciences, for winning the St. Louis Brain Bee. He will now compete in the National Brain Bee in Cleveland. The St. Louis Brain Bee drew 52 competitors from 20 local high schools. (Photo courtesy of Rehan Choudhury)
Robert L. Williams, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, celebrated his 90th birthday Feb. 22. In 1961, Williams was the first African American to receive a PhD in psychology from Washington University. In 1970, he became the first African American in the psychology department. Known for his work in the area of African American psychology and cultural bias in testing, he is credited with coining the term “Ebonics.” (Courtesy photo)
People explore the “Truth and Reckonings” exhibit Feb. 26. The Diversity and Inclusion Forum for Faculty & Staff partnered with the Kemper Art Museum to use art as a platform for conversation. (Photo courtesy of Jacqueline Slack Carter)
Emily Jayne, an intern in the Office of Sustainability, engages with visitors at the Green Labs Launch Party on March 4. The event, on the Medical Campus, kicked off an initiative aimed at reducing the environmental impacts of laboratory operations. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
