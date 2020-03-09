The View From Here 3.9.20

Marquette High School student Shriharsha Gonugutla (left) is congratulated by Erik Herzog, professor in Arts & Sciences, for winning the St. Louis Brain Bee. He will now compete in the National Brain Bee in Cleveland. The St. Louis Brain Bee drew 52 competitors from 20 local high schools. (Photo courtesy of Rehan Choudhury)

Robert L. Williams, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, celebrated his 90th birthday Feb. 22. In 1961, Williams was the first African American to receive a PhD in psychology from Washington University. In 1970, he became the first African American in the psychology department. Known for his work in the area of African American psychology and cultural bias in testing, he is credited with coining the term “Ebonics.” (Courtesy photo)