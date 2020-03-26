University images available for use on Zoom

With the university community shifting to virtual meetings and classes via Zoom, the Office of Public Affairs created WashU-themed virtual backgrounds so people can all have a scene from campus wherever they are working and learning. View images and instructions online.
