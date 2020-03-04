Update on novel coronavirus

The administration at Washington University in St. Louis continues to monitor developments with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) first identified in Wuhan, China.
The university community can read the latest message here and stay up-to-date by visiting the Emergency Management website. There are no confirmed cases at the university.
Learn more about symptoms to watch for and what to do if you recently traveled from China or other affected countries.
