Zhang receives CAREER award for work on computer efficiency

Xuan “Silvia” Zhang, assistant professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, plans to improve computer performance while saving energy with a five-year $500,000 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation.

CAREER awards support junior faculty who model the role of teacher-scholar through outstanding research, excellent education and the integration of education and research within the context of the mission of their organization.

Zhang is working to make information processing in future computing systems and mobile devices more efficient — both in speed and energy — by modeling it after the brain’s neural network. Read more about Zhang’s work on the engineering website.