Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting March 6, several faculty members were appointed, promoted or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment with tenure
Stephanie Li as professor of English in Arts & Sciences;
Alessandro Vindigni as professor of medicine, of pathology and immunology, and of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine (effective March 6);
Beverly R. Wendland as professor of biology in Arts & Sciences; and
Sean J. P. Whelan as professor of molecular microbiology at the School of Medicine (effective March 6).
Promotion with tenure
Deniz Aksoy to associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences;
Kurt A. Beals to associate professor of German in Arts & Sciences;
Rajan K. Chakrabarty to associate professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;
Benjamin Fletcher Duane to associate professor of music in Arts & Sciences;
Jonathan Bryan Fenderson to associate professor of African and African American studies in Arts & Sciences;
Nathaniel Barrett Jones to associate professor of art history and archaeology in Arts & Sciences;
Thomas Keeline to associate professor of classics in Arts & Sciences;
Xinyi Liu to associate professor of anthropology in Arts & Sciences;
Gabriel Mbalaviele to professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;
Melanie Andrea Micir to associate professor of English in Arts & Sciences;
Ila Nicole Sheren to associate professor of art history & archaeology in Arts & Sciences;
Christopher Andrew Stark to associate professor of music in Arts & Sciences;
Hiroko Yano to associate professor of neurological surgery, of genetics and of neurology at the School of Medicine (effective March 6); and
William W. Yeoh to associate professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.
Granting of tenure
Baojun Jiang as associate professor of marketing at Olin Business School; and
Eric McDade as associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine (effective March 6).
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.