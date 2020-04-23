Center for the Humanities awards grants

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recently made 19 awards to faculty, graduate students and postdoctoral researchers in the humanities and humanistic social sciences for its program of faculty seminars, reading groups and writing groups.

Conveners and participants received $1,200–$3,000 to support their activities throughout the 2020-21 academic year. The next competition will be held in February 2021.

Read more about the winners and their projects on the center’s website.