Danforth Campus staff town hall April 29

Staff from the Danforth Campus and Central Fiscal Unit (CFU) departments are invited to attend a virtual town hall meeting from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 29. The event will focus on the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact on staff and operations on the Danforth Campus and within the CFU.

The Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Administrative Officer and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Human Resources, in partnership with the Danforth Staff Council, are presenting the town hall. Attendees can submit questions through the Zoom chat function or by email during the meeting.

Visit this link to join the meeting.