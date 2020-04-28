Gephardt Institute honors Virgil Ethic of Service Award winners

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Founded during Washington University in St. Louis’ sesquicentennial year, the Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award is an annual honor recognizing a select group of community members who exemplify a character of service and engagement with the St. Louis region.

This year’s honorees are:

Shawntelle L. Fisher, Brown School alumna and founder of The SoulFisher Ministries

Allie Lindstrom, a senior majoring in environmental policy in Arts & Sciences and a leader of Fossil Free WashU

Mark McCarthy, a 1979 alumnus of the Washington University School of Dental Medicine and provider of free dental care to those with low income and to clergy

Richard Ryffel, adjunct lecturer at Olin Business School and a leader of Beyond Housing

Halbert Sullivan, Brown School alumnus and founder of the Fathers and Families Support Center

Claire Weichselbaum, a PhD candidate in neuroscience in Arts & Sciences and co-founder of Brain Discovery, a program that connects Washington University scientists with local students.

To read more about the honorees, visit the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement website.