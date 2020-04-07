Gephardt Institute offers update on census amid COVID-19

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement wants to update Washington University in St. Louis students and families about how students are to be counted in the 2020 U.S. census in light of COVID-19.

Due to the pandemic, Washington University in St. Louis canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester and told students to return to their permanent residences, finishing coursework online.

However, census officials have advised that college students still should complete census form as if they were still living at college, either on campus or in off-campus residences, not at their permanent homes.

Read the latest on the Gephardt census webpage.