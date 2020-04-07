Gephardt Institute offers update on census amid COVID-19

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement wants to update Washington University in St. Louis students and families about how students are to be counted in the 2020 U.S. census in light of COVID-19.
Due to the pandemic, Washington University in St. Louis canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester and told students to return to their permanent residences, finishing coursework online.
However, census officials have advised that college students still should complete census form as if they were still living at college, either on campus or in off-campus residences, not at their permanent homes.
Read the latest on the Gephardt census webpage.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.