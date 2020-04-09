Guan inducted to AIMBE College of Fellows

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Jianjun Guan, professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been inducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows.

Guan was elected by peers and members of the College of Fellows for “leading contributions in developing elastomers, smart hydrogels and cell and drug delivery systems for cardiovascular and musculoskeletal tissue regeneration.”

The College of Fellows is comprised of the top 2% of medical and biological engineers worldwide.

