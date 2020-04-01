‘Life/Lines’ poetry project launches

To mark National Poetry Month, the Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis is inviting readers of all backgrounds to create short poems in response to daily prompts. The project, titled “Life/Lines,” is open to published poets as well as those who’ve never written poetry before.
All poems, in any language, will be published on the center’s website. Authors can decide whether they want their names included. Authors also can share poems via Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #lifelines.
To participate, join the “Life/Lines” mailing list. Daily prompts will continue weekdays throughout April. For more information, visit humanities.wustl.edu.
