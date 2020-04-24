New report finds early childhood care, education vital for St. Louis region

A new report from the Clark-Fox Policy Institute at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis focuses on the impact that high-quality early childhood care and education can have on children, families and communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically brought home the issue’s importance.

The report, “Launching Lifelong Success: Ensuring St. Louis’ Kids are Ready by Five,” highlights the evidence for early childhood care and education (ECE) as an effective policy investment that can reduce inequities in social support and help the most vulnerable in our communities. The report makes three evidence-based policy recommendations:

Increase access to ECE through sustainable public and private investment

Prioritize the funding for children most affected by poverty

Increase the quality of care and education through a coordinated system supported and administered by a single regional entity

“Research demonstrates that investment in high-quality early childhood care and education yields significant long-term returns,” said Gary Parker, associate dean for external affairs and director of the Clark-Fox Policy Institute. “An investment in our kids is an investment in the future of the region. Children and the adults who care for them deserve every opportunity to thrive in St. Louis.”

