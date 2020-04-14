Purnell to lead St. Louis team responding to COVID-19

Jason Purnell, of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, will lead a response team of over 40 St. Louis area nonprofits, social service agencies and governments to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Regional Response team aims to help people navigate resources and get help with needs including employment, food, housing, child care and legal aid.

Purnell, associate professor, researches how socioeconomic and cultural factors influence health behaviors and outcomes. He is the director of Health Equity Works, a Brown School initiative committed to translating research into community action to advance health equity in St. Louis.

“Our region’s most vulnerable populations are historically underserved, and this pandemic requires us to provide care and services in ways that no individual agency can accomplish on its own,” Purnell said.

