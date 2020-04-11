Rural Missourians will rise to the occasion

Beth Prusaczyk , instructor at the Institute for Informatics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

The COVID-19 pandemic certainly looks different in rural Missouri compared to urban areas of the state. As such, the response in rural areas must also be different.

I grew up in rural southern Illinois and my family still lives there. Now I’m faculty at Washington University in St. Louis, where I study how to disseminate health information to rural areas. I can appreciate why strict public health practices, such as closing businesses and mandatory stay-at-home orders, may feel like overkill to rural Missourians. It probably feels like that time in school when the whole class got recess taken away because of one student’s actions.

I also understand that this is why Missouri leaders — from elected officials such as Governor Parson to community business and religious leaders — may be hesitant to enact strict measures across seemingly unaffected areas. However, it is the duty of these leaders to, in times of crisis, lead.

