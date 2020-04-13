The View From Here 4.13.20

Photographer James Byard beautifully captures images of spring blooming on campus, including the newly opened east end. (All photos: Washington University)
Stephanie Foster, a housekeeper at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, gets some fresh air and checks her phone among the flowering trees on the near-empty Ellen S. Clark Hope Plaza on April 9. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
