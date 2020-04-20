The View From Here 4.20.20

Meals prepared by Nudo House on April 8 are loaded for delivery to the Washington University Police Department on the South 40. Qui Tran, of Nudo House (center), helps Officers Josh Jordan and Regina Moore load up meals for delivery. It’s among many university efforts to support employees and the St. Louis economy. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Matthew Lew, assistant professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering, donated double red blood cells April 8 during a blood drive at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Lew)
The sons of Margaret Wissler, a staff member in neurosurgery at the School of Medicine, pose next to the message they created to thank health-care workers, a project their teacher suggested. It’s especially meaningful to Wissler, whose sister is an emergency room nurse. As she put it, it’s a way to say thanks to “those who are risking their lives every day to make it safe again for all of us.” (Photo courtesy of Margaret Wissler)
Here, one of several collection boxes is at the ready at North Campus on April 10 for donated hand-sewn masks for the campus and St. Louis community members to wear when they must leave their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
“(Tea Table)” by Taylor Fulton is one of many artworks showcased as part of the BFA in Art Thesis Exhibition, held virtually this spring due to the pandemic. It opened online April 17 and will remain available until Aug. 14. (Courtesy photo)
A COVID-19 testing site is set up outside the Charles F. Knight Emergency and Trauma Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and along Scott Avenue on the Medical Campus on April 9. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
