The View From Here 4.20.20

The sons of Margaret Wissler, a staff member in neurosurgery at the School of Medicine, pose next to the message they created to thank health-care workers, a project their teacher suggested. It’s especially meaningful to Wissler, whose sister is an emergency room nurse. As she put it, it’s a way to say thanks to “those who are risking their lives every day to make it safe again for all of us.” (Photo courtesy of Margaret Wissler)