University joins COVID-19 Regional Response Fund effort

Washington University in St. Louis joined business, government and philanthropic leaders to take part in the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, created to assist area nonprofits affected by the pandemic.
The effort was spearheaded by the St. Louis Community Foundation, and the funding will be directed to organizations working with local communities disproportionately affected by the crisis.
To learn more about the fund, click here. Jason Purnell, associate professor at the Brown School, serves on the fund’s advisory council.
