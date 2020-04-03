University joins COVID-19 Regional Response Fund effort

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis joined business, government and philanthropic leaders to take part in the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, created to assist area nonprofits affected by the pandemic.

The effort was spearheaded by the St. Louis Community Foundation, and the funding will be directed to organizations working with local communities disproportionately affected by the crisis.

To learn more about the fund, click here. Jason Purnell, associate professor at the Brown School, serves on the fund’s advisory council.