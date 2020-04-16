University Libraries holding virtual book club

University Libraries invites members of the campus community to join its virtual book club. The group will explore titles focusing on history, medicine, travel, adventure, rare books and literature.
Book club meetings will be held via Zoom. Registration is required to gain access to the meetings. The next is Wednesday, April 22, and the club will discuss “Mistress of the Art of Death” by Ariana Franklin.
