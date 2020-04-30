Wysession named editor of new journal

Michael Wysession, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, recently was appointed editor-in-chief of Perspectives of Earth and Space Scientists, a new peer-reviewed journal from the American Geophysical Union (AGU).

The journal is unique in that its primary goal is to collect and share the stories of the people of AGU. The journal grew out of a project to celebrate the AGU’s 100th anniversary and to inspire the next generation of earth and space scientists. Read more from Arts & Sciences.