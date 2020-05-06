Aggarwal wins Quatrano Prize

Nikhil Aggarwal, a senior majoring in the neuroscience track of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded the 2020 Ralph S. Quatrano Prize.

Established through a generous donation by Katherine Day Reinleitner, the prize is awarded to the thesis showing the greatest evidence of creativity in design, research methodology or broader scientific implications. The award is given in honor of Ralph Quatrano, the Spencer T. Olin Professor Emeritus and former chair of biology.

Aggarwal was nominated by his mentor, Mikhail Berezin, associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine, whose laboratory is focused on the development of optical imaging modalities in medicine.

