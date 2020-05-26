Gephardt Institute launches ‘This Civic Moment’ series

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement is launching an online series, “This Civic Moment.” The aim is to provide resources to those seeking to get involved; to applaud civic efforts underway to help those in our university and St. Louis communities; and to provide a place to share perspectives and reflect on this unprecedented time.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.