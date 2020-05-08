Gutmann receives Advocate of Hope award

David H. Gutmann, MD, PhD, the Donald O. Schnuck Family Professor and vice chair for research affairs in the Department of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Advocate of Hope Award from the national Neurofibromatosis (NF) Network.

The NF Network is a nonprofit dedicated to helping people living with NF, a set of complex genetic disorders of the nervous system that is characterized by tumors that can grow on nerves in the brain and throughout the body.

The Advocate of Hope Award honors Gutmann for his work in the field of NF and his compassion for NF patients. Read more on the School of Medicine site.