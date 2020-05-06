Lang honored by physical therapy association

Catherine Lang, professor of physical therapy, of neurology and of occupational therapy, and associate director of the Movement Science Program at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a Catherine Worthingham Fellow of the American Physical Therapy Association.

The award, the association’s highest honor, serves as an inspiration for physical therapists to attain professional excellence and recognizes physical therapists who have demonstrated unwavering efforts to advance the profession.

Lang studies neural control of movement, particularly as it applies to stroke recovery and rehabilitation. In the past 15 years, her laboratory has been developing and testing motor rehabilitation interventions based on neuroscience and motor learning principals in people with stroke.

Originally published by the School of Medicine