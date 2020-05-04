Libraries’ Neureuther essay contest winners named

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University Libraries has selected the winners of the 2020 Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition.

The Neureuther competition offers first and second prizes, of $1,000 and $500, to both undergraduate students and graduate students who write short essays about their personal book collections.

This year’s winners all hail from Arts & Sciences. Matt Weinstock, who is pursuing a master’s degree in fiction writing, won the top prize in the graduate category for the essay “Party-Bottom Paperbacks: Cruising Used Bookstores in Search of Queer History.” Joe Gutierrez, who is working toward a master’s in poetry, won second place with “Grief Work: I’m Almost Ready to Feel Better.”

In the undergraduate category, Sydney Weiss, a freshman majoring in psychology, took first place for the essay “Page to Stage: A Roadmap to Comedic Playwriting.” Tian Geng, a junior who is majoring in philosophy-neuroscience-psychology, won second place for “Birds of a Feather.”

Learn more and read the essays on the libraries’ website.