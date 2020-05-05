McDonnell Academy awarding multidisciplinary seed grants

The McDonnell International Scholars Academy at Washington University in St. Louis seeks to spur collaborative research on issues related to public health challenges stemming from infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and the long-term societal impact and lessons of the current pandemic.
It has issued a call for multidisciplinary proposals involving international collaborators; submissions are due June 1. Seed grants ranging from $25,000-$50,000 will be available to support the research. Learn more here.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.