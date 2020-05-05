McDonnell Academy awarding multidisciplinary seed grants

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The McDonnell International Scholars Academy at Washington University in St. Louis seeks to spur collaborative research on issues related to public health challenges stemming from infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and the long-term societal impact and lessons of the current pandemic.

It has issued a call for multidisciplinary proposals involving international collaborators; submissions are due June 1. Seed grants ranging from $25,000-$50,000 will be available to support the research. Learn more here.